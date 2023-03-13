Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Soul Calibur

Rumour: Bandai Namco is planning a Soul Calibur remaster

Either we could be getting just a remaster of the original game, or an entire remastered collection.

With this year's fighting games rhetoric being dominated by the likes of Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 12 (which was revealed in the most unsatisfactory way possible), you may have forgotten slightly about Soul Calibur.

However, it seems Bandai Namco does have plans to give the franchise a freshening up, and this could come in the form of a remastered collection of multiple early games, according to XboxEra's Nick Baker.

In the most recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, Baker said that if we're not getting a remastered collection of multiple games, the original Soul Calibur is likely getting a remaster, and it could even end up on Game Pass.

Of course, these rumours haven't been officially confirmed, so it's recommended to take them with a pinch of salt. Still, with Bandai Namco set to have a big showing at this year's E3, we could expect some interesting announcements from the company.

Soul Calibur

