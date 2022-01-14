Rumour: Bandai Namco co-developing new Killer Instinct

HQ

Despite the fact that the 2013 reboot of Killer Instinct became a pretty huge hit and reached over 10 million gamers back in 2017, we still haven't got any sign of life for six years. Now that might be about to change, according to a new rumour.

Making fighting games is really hard and requires a certain expertise and experience, and Windows Central reports that Microsoft just might have found a good partner for this specific purpose, as the editor Jez Corden writes that he has heard vague "rumors that one of Bandai Namco's fighting game development teams may be involved". This would of course make a whole lot of sense, and also increases the chances of spectacular guest appearances.

The same source also adds that Microsoft hired the Mortal Kombat veteran Erin Piepergerdes, who is now an executive producer for Xbox Game Studios. A good reason to hire him would indeed be a new Killer Instinct.

While all of this isn't the strongest of proof, beggars can't be choosers. Let's keep our fingers crossed that it is true and that we once again will be able to beat people up with Fulgore, Orchid and the other savages from the beloved fighting series.