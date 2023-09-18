Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Rumour: Baldur's Gate III will be ported to the Switch successor

It's a long ways off, but fans of the RPG could see it on a Nintendo console in the future.

Baldur's Gate III is the RPG of the year and depending on who you ask it might just be up their with the greats of the genre. We've already seen it jump to PS5 and before the year is out it'll be on Xbox Series X/S as well.

New rumours on the Install Base Forum point to it coming to a Nintendo platform as well. As posted by user Astrogamer, there is a Special Thanks credit to Etsushi Iizuka in Baldur's Gate III. As Larian has worked with Nintendo getting Divinity: Original Sin II on the Switch in the past, it is possible the studio's latest game could be ported as well.

It's highly unlikely a Switch version of Baldur's Gate III is coming. Larian struggled porting the game onto the Xbox Series S for a while, so we're doubtful they'd be able to work the magic required to get the game on the outdated console. With the Switch successor aiming for a 2024 release by the looks of things, though, we could see Baldur's Gate III on a Nintendo platform as early as next year.

