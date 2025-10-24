Rumour: Baldur's Gate III might be released on Switch 2

HQ

Following the success of Switch 2, it appears that game developers are lining up to release their titles for Nintendo's new console. Not only new ones, but also older ones that were previously unavailable for Switch. One of them is perhaps the best role-playing game of the last five years, Baldur's Gate III.

At least, that's what the usually reliable insider NateTheHate claims on social media:

"Have heard something on BG3 for SW2 but need more verification on it before I can share."

If Baldur's Gate III is coming to Switch 2, that's obviously good news. Partly because it's a damn good game, but also because a mouse and touchscreen could work wonders for playability (it's basically a PC role-playing game).

Whether developer Larian, which says it has finished Baldur's Gate III, is also involved in the Switch 2 version remains to be seen when/if it is actually announced.