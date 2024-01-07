Rumour: Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II could be heading to Game Pass

HQ

It seems that Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II might be heading to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. As per TrueAchievements, a notification has been popping up on some Game Pass subscribers' phones, with the following message.

"Rediscover two RPG Classics. Customize your hero, recruit brave allies, and explore mystical realms in your search for adventure, profit... and the truth. Play Baldur's Gate I and II with Game Pass."

If you go onto the app at the time of writing, though, you'll only be met with the store page, where the games are still unavailable. It could be an error, but it seems that this indicates we will be getting both RPGs soon. Hopefully.

Aside from a few plot details and characters, both the original Baldur's Gate games have little to do with Baldur's Gate III, so don't go in expecting the same level of care and detail that Larian put into the 2023 RPG. Still, they are good games in their own right, so if you want to give the classics a go, keep an eye on your Game Pass subscription.