Rumour: Avengers: Doomsday may be delayed

The premiere date of the anticipated Avengers: Doomsday could be in jeopardy. This is according to a new report in which journalist and insider Jeff Sneider claims that Marvel and Disney still hasn't agreed on which characters will actually be part of the film, which, unsurprisingly, makes it difficult to start filming.

According to Sneider himself in his podcast that you can see below, he had heard the following about the film from people directly connected to the production:

"We still don't know who's ultimately going to be in this movie and who's not. We don't know who's going to be available."

If Avengers: Doomsday is delayed, the next possible release date is November 6, 2026, but since they've also chosen to film both Doomsday and the subsequent Secret Wars sequentially, there's a lot of pressure to actually keep the schedule tight. Neither Disney nor Marvel have so far chosen to comment on the rumour.

