Rumour: Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series delays release to 2024

In the world of Western animated series, there is one that has stood out above the rest in uniting Western aesthetics with the anime genre, and that has been Avatar: The Last Airbender. The adventure of the last master of air element control and avatar of his time (that is, a human being who can master the arts of the four elements: air, water, fire and earth) took us for several seasons through his rich and vast world as he restored the balance of power and fought against the Fire Nation, which dominated all others.

The series was a huge success in its day, and was followed by a sequel called The Legend of Korra, many years after Aang's story, and a rather mediocre film adaptation directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Netflix set out to bring back the American animation and transform it into a live-action series, and indeed completed filming during the summer of 2022. But now it seems that the plans are going to be delayed in time, and we will not see Avatar: The Last Airbender until early 2024.

So says Moviesr.net, adding that the premiere schedule for this season on the streaming platform is already quite tight, and that post-production work is taking longer than expected.

The series' main cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, C. S. Lee as Avatar Roku, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran.

Are you looking forward to Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last airbender series?