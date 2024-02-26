Rumour: Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Fortnite

HQ

If you can think of it, it probably has a Fortnite crossover. As we've seen huge franchises come to Epic Games' battle royale, it has become increasingly clear that nothing is safe from a Fortnite collab and now we have rumours of yet another big IP coming to the game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is apparently an upcoming mid-season event pass, according to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey. It will let you get an Aang outfit right off the bat and if you complete enough quests, you'll be able to grab an Appa glider at the end.

We're not yet sure on how the rest of Team Avatar will be introduced, but they'll probably be unlockable rewards later down the line. It does seem quite weird Aang will be introduced into a game with guns considering he is 12-years-old, but Epic will find some way to make it work.