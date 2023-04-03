Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Rumour: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a season pass, online elements

Co-op functionality is also said to be in the game.

Not much is known officially about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but more and more alleged leaks are emerging about the game as the weeks go by. Last week, we saw what could be our first look at gameplay from the upcoming first-person title.

Now, the leaker Script has posted a couple of potential insights into what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will look like. According to the leaker, the game will have co-op and more online elements, as well as a season pass, a welcome pass, and currency packs.


This wouldn't be anything new for Ubisoft, and while we've heard that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will differ from typical open world titles by Ubisoft, there are likely also going to be some similarities too.

Are you excited for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

