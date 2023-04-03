Rumour: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a season pass, online elements

HQ

Not much is known officially about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but more and more alleged leaks are emerging about the game as the weeks go by. Last week, we saw what could be our first look at gameplay from the upcoming first-person title.

Now, the leaker Script has posted a couple of potential insights into what Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will look like. According to the leaker, the game will have co-op and more online elements, as well as a season pass, a welcome pass, and currency packs.





This wouldn't be anything new for Ubisoft, and while we've heard that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will differ from typical open world titles by Ubisoft, there are likely also going to be some similarities too.

Are you excited for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?