Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Rumour: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay will leak soon

A known leaker has posted a gameplay screenshot with a promise of more coming soon.

Script, a known video game leaker, has promised over on Twitter that they'll be showing off some gameplay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora after posting a few screenshots that appear to be from the game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's pre-order images were recently leaked as well, which showed off the extra campaign content you'll get by buying the game early.

As well as claiming they'll show off some gameplay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Script also claims that the game is likely to remain in first-person all the time, meaning we're not going to get a good look at our blue selves in the game.

Are you excited for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

