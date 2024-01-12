Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Atlus developing games for Netflix

Once again, Netflix shows it is serious about entering the video game space.

A few years ago now, Netflix stated that it was going to become more involved in gaming, and we have seen proof of that. Even if Netflix might not be anywhere near the levels of popularity other gaming platforms experience, you can still play titles like Immortality and a couple of the Grand Theft Auto games through the streaming service.

Now, it has even been claimed that Atlus - the developer of Shin Megami Tensei and the Persona series - is working on a game for Netflix. In a new tweet from well-known Atlus leaker MbKKssTBhz5, it appears that the developer is making some new games for Netflix, with one of these titles being related to Shin Megami Tensei.

Of course, as this is an alleged leak, take it with a hefty pinch of salt, but it might hold some truth to it. If this does turn out to be spot-on, we could imagine some of the Persona games and other titles in Atlus' vault being brought to mobile platforms, rather than Netflix getting the developer to craft entirely new games, as it seems Atlus is busy enough as is.

