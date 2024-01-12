Rumour: Atlus developing games for Netflix

HQ

A few years ago now, Netflix stated that it was going to become more involved in gaming, and we have seen proof of that. Even if Netflix might not be anywhere near the levels of popularity other gaming platforms experience, you can still play titles like Immortality and a couple of the Grand Theft Auto games through the streaming service.

Now, it has even been claimed that Atlus - the developer of Shin Megami Tensei and the Persona series - is working on a game for Netflix. In a new tweet from well-known Atlus leaker MbKKssTBhz5, it appears that the developer is making some new games for Netflix, with one of these titles being related to Shin Megami Tensei.

Of course, as this is an alleged leak, take it with a hefty pinch of salt, but it might hold some truth to it. If this does turn out to be spot-on, we could imagine some of the Persona games and other titles in Atlus' vault being brought to mobile platforms, rather than Netflix getting the developer to craft entirely new games, as it seems Atlus is busy enough as is.