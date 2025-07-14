Rumour: ASUS ROG Xbox Ally prices leaked

HQ

The Xbox ROG Ally, made in partnership with ASUS, is one of the biggest hardware releases still to come in 2025. Revealed this summer, it promises to bring all of our Xbox libraries into one space, with a streamlined OS and powerful gaming specs.

As per a report from 3DJuegos, it appears that ASUS might have leaked the price point of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X a little early. According to a screenshot grabbed from a search of the store, the ROG Xbox Ally X will cost €899, with the regular Ally costing €599.

If these prices are real, they are a good deal more expensive than many were suggesting. It puts the Xbox Ally X way above the cost of even the most expensive Steam Deck and an Xbox Series X. As this pricing remains unconfirmed, though, we can only ask that you take it with a pinch of salt. It's possible these rumours could prompt Xbox to officially announce the pricing of the new handhelds, but with a long time left in 2025 still, it could just as easily stay silent.