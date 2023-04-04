Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
      Rumour: ASUS ROG Ally price and specs have leaked

      The alleged leak gives us a lot more info on the upcoming handheld gaming device.

      HQ

      After revealing that it wasn't an April Fool's prank, and that ASUS really did have a handheld gaming device ready to rival the Steam Deck. However, apart from knowing that its real, we don't have much else in terms of information.

      Here's where a supposed leaker on Reddit steps in, as they claim to have some answers on the price and specs of the device. Firstly, they believe that there will be two models for the ROG Ally, one coming with 512GB of storage that'll be priced at $649, and another with 1TB that'll cost you $899.

      In terms of specs, it's expected that the Ally will be capable of 120Hz in gaming, with an upgradeable M.2 SSD slot and a microSD card reader. Many of these specifications do not come from the supposed leaker, but instead have been claimed by ASUS itself.

      What do you think of the ROG Ally?

