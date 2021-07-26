Rumour: Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Siege of Paris expansion to release this August

Update: The latest patch notes for the game have given a release date for the expansion, which is August 12.

We've been waiting for an actual release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Siege of Paris expansion ever since it was first unveiled, and for a while it seemed like the recent Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 would be the place to find that out - but that wasn't the case.

However, a recent screen capture, first reported on by NME, has suggested that the release date for the expansion is actually quite close, with an attached date of August 5. The image also states a little bit about the storyline, stating, "Sail to the war-torn kingdom of Francia and besiege the fortified city of Paris! Fight the merciless forces of Charles the Fat and form strategic alliances to safeguard your clan's future."

As you would expect, Season Pass holders will be able to access the expansion without requiring any extra payment.

In other Assassin's Creed Valhalla news, the series long-time art director Raphael Lacoste recently left Ubisoft.