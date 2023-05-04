Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mia and the Dragon Princess
      Assassin's Creed Mirage

      Rumour: Assassin's Creed Mirage set for August release

      We'll have to wait until June to see if there's any truth to this rumour.

      An allegedly leaked image appears to point to an August release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage. The leak was first spotted over on Reddit, and comes from a user claiming to be a GameStop employee who got access to the company's marketing schedule for upcoming games.

      Already, we're taking our salt by the spoonful here, but the image posted online does appear to point to Assassin's Creed Mirage coming in August. Whether there's any truth to this rumour remains to be seen.

      August would begin to look like quite a stacked month should this prove to be true, as we know we're getting Armored Core VI then as well. However, with a Ubisoft Forward presentation coming in June, it's probably best to wait until then before you get hyped up over a potential August release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

      Assassin's Creed Mirage

