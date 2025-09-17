Rumour: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake to ditch modern day, add more RPG elements

HQ

The as yet unconfirmed Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake has had yet another rumour added to its ever-growing mill, as now it is believed that the game will completely do away with the original's modern day story, and will add in RPG elements more closely associated with the new age of Assassin's Creed games.

According to French outlet Jeux Video Magazine (via TheGamer), the AC IV remake is apparently going to give us more Edward Kenway content, replacing the modern day storyline (which was the first not to feature Desmond Miles). Also, we can expect deeper RPG elements, with different pieces of gear you can equip Edward with, and a less choreographed combat system.

The map reportedly remains largely the same, with denser islands adding side activities. Cut content is also being added according to this report, and you can move between your ship and land without a cutscene getting in the way.

Some fans are going to be pleased with these changes, while others might roll their eyes at Ubisoft allegedly putting the new RPG systems into a game that never had them. We'll have to wait and see how much of this is true when Ubisoft confirms the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake officially.