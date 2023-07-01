Rumour: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake is coming

HQ

Ubisoft has made it very clear Assassin's Creed is its favourite franchise these days. We already know Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming in October before Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Nexus VR are waiting on the horizon. We'll even return to a beloved setting if everything goes according to plan.

Because Kotaku's Ethan Gach has heard from two sources that Ubisoft is working on a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. That's the one with Edward Kenway and a lot of naval combat and exploration if you didn't remember. I can corroborate this to an extent, but my sources tell me the project is in such an early stage that they haven't decided if it'll be a straight up remake or just "be extremely inspired" by Black Flag yet.

One thing that's important to note before you celebrate loudly is that Ubisoft Singapore, the same studio making Skull and Bones these days, is set to be one of the lead studios making it. Sure, it's rather fitting considering its upcoming game started development because many love the naval aspect of Black Flag, but the making of Skull and Bones hasn't exactly gone smoothly. Either way, the new Assassin's Creed: Black Flag is still years away if it even sees the light of day, so why not share your thoughts about what this "remake" should change, improve and don't touch with us and Ubisoft.