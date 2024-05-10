Rumour: Assassin's Creed Infinity will have a strong focus on microtransactions

Very few of us actually have a firm idea of what Assassin's Creed Infinity will be. At the moment, it seems like a shared space where you'll be able to access your favourite Assassin's Creed games from one place.

This sounds like a fine idea on paper, but according to creator j0nathan on Twitter/X, Ubisoft might be wanting to put a strong microtransaction focus on the upcoming release. In a new post (translated over on Twitter/X), j0nathan writes the following:

"If what I've been told is true, Assassin's Creed Infinity will be quite focused on microtransactions, with a monthly subscription (a bit like GamePass) which will give access to all the old AC games (not sure about the new ones) , future DLCs, one exclusive skin/item per month etc. It wouldn't be surprising when we see how much Ubisoft has made most of the paid skins on Odyssey and Valhalla, but this would be worse..."

This is a shaky rumour really, but the idea itself doesn't sound that surprising. If this does turn out to be true, then we'll have to wait and see how it all goes down with Assassin's Creed fans.