Rumour: Assassin's Creed Codename Red to have a "modern day" story set in the 2090s

HQ

Now that Assassin's Creed Mirage has made its debut, all eyes are on the next mainline instalment in the long-running series. This will seemingly be Assassin's Creed Codename Red, a game that will be set in Feudal Japan. While Ubisoft has been rather tight-lipped about the project, Insider Gaming has now published a report that states that the game will have a "modern day" story that is set in the 2090s.

It's thought that this will see a whole new slate of Abstergo characters created for this, and that this "modern" element will also look to tie in the future Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, when that ultimately looks to make its debut sometime after Codename Red.

No doubt Ubisoft is using this change in the "modern" time period to alleviate some of the confusing narrative arcs that have surrounded the modern stories of Desmond and Layla, but that doesn't seem to change the fact that we seem to have a different understanding of the term "modern" to that of Ubisoft.