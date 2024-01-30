LIVE
      Rumour: Assassin's Creed Codename Red getting May reveal

      Then apparently gameplay will come in July, with a release this November.

      Has there ever been an Assassin's Creed game more anticipated than Assassin's Creed Codename Red? Since the series blew up, it feels like fans have only been asking for one setting and it's Feudal Japan.

      Now, the time is nearly here. At least, that's according to @BunnyTheVillain over on X/Twitter, who said in a recent post that the game is set for a global reveal this May, with gameplay coming in July before the release in November.

      There have been previous suggestions that the game would release in 2024, and so it does seem possible BunnyTheVillain is being fairly accurate here. They're a part of Ubisoft's Creators Program too, so they're not just a random social media user posting their dream timeline to release. Nevertheless, it's best to keep your salt shakers out whenever anything unofficial comes out like this, especially considering there's a long time until May.

      When do you think Assassin's Creed Codename Red is coming out?

