Rumour: Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe to be the darkest entry in the franchise so far

HQ

Ubisoft has a lot of Assassin's Creed projects going on right now. For most people, the most exciting upcoming project is the long-awaited journey to Feudal Japan in Assassin's Creed Red. But, we also think that a game that could really offer something different for the franchise is Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe.

In a recent report on the future of the franchise by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, it was claimed that the game will be the "darkest Assassin's Creed game ever." It'll also feature only one protagonist, rather than letting you choose your character and gender. Its lead protagonist will be female and called Elsa.

It is believed that Assassin's Creed Red will launch later this year, with a multiplayer game called Invictus set to release in 2025. That leaves 2026 open for Hexe to give us a wild story full of witches and strange happenings in the Assassin's Creed universe.