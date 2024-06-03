Rumour: Assassin's Creed and Rabbids content coming to XDefiant

HQ

As you know, Ubisoft released XDefiant very recently and for those who don't know, it's not unlike Call of Duty. It's free-to-play and it seems that Ubisoft has a lot planned for future updates with guest appearances from several of their other major game series, at least this seems to be the case according to a leak from data miner X user @AgainTx. Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed, but it is still an indication of what is to come.

Among what seems to be in the works are as yet unnamed assassins from Assassin's Creed, GSG9 members from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, The Highwaymen from Far Cry: New Dawn and then also Rabbids. From the looks of it, all of these will be appearing in XDefiant in various updates over the next 12 months. However, it's worth pointing out that plans are subject to change so we'll just have to wait and see what appears over the next 12 months in XDefiant.

Have you played XDefiant yet?