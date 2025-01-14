Rumour: Arsenal closes deal with Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi

HQ

Martín Zubimendi, 25-year-old Spanish midfielder from Spanish club Real Sociedad, played a big role in last summer's Spanish victory in UEFA Euro 2024, and many clubs showed interest on him, particularly from England, like Manchester City and Liverpool, as to a lesser degree, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Zubimendi has played all his life at the Basque club Real Sociedad, and has a contract until 2027. However, it seems that he has chosen to sign for a new club, and it's neither of those.

According to Daily Mail, Zubimendi has chosen Arsenal. The "gunners" have agreed to pay his exit clause, of 60 million euros, but Zubimendi would join in the summer, for the next season: Real Sociedad insisted on keeping him until the end of the season, but sources say "the deal is virtually completed".

Zubimendi will join Mikel Merino, who signed for Arsenal less than six months ago, also from Real Sociedad. Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, also used to play on Real Sociedad, and both are from San Sebastián, a city in the Basque Country.

This moves comes when Arsenal is looking for a new striker, a top priority in January after Gabriel Jesus got injured last Sunday, when Arsenal was defeated by Manchester United in the FA Cup. Zubimendi's signing may mean thar Arsenal will not renew the contracts of other midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who end contract in June.