Rumour: Armored Core VI will have 6-player PvP

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will reportedly feature PvP multiplayer allowing anywhere between 2 and 6 players.

This is according to photos taken of the physical game box, shown over on Reddit where it suggests that the game has 2-6 player PvP alongside space for three spectators. PvP has often been a part of FromSoftware's games, especially the Armored Core franchise.

It is confirmed that there won't be any co-op in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but that doesn't mean multiplayer is completely off the cards. Stay tuned for more Armored Core news as we draw closer to the 25th of August release date.