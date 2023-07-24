Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Rumour: Armored Core VI will have 6-player PvP

Get ready for the ultimate mech showdown.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will reportedly feature PvP multiplayer allowing anywhere between 2 and 6 players.

This is according to photos taken of the physical game box, shown over on Reddit where it suggests that the game has 2-6 player PvP alongside space for three spectators. PvP has often been a part of FromSoftware's games, especially the Armored Core franchise.

It is confirmed that there won't be any co-op in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but that doesn't mean multiplayer is completely off the cards. Stay tuned for more Armored Core news as we draw closer to the 25th of August release date.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

