Rumour: Armored Core VI to be released before Elden Ring DLC

Now that we are well into the year 2023, we can get a more general idea of the many titles we will be playing this year. And one of the ones we are most curious about (both because of the studio behind it and its quality as a "reboot" of the series) is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The FromSoftware-developed title was announced during December's The Game Awards gala, and since then we haven't had any more news about it, although that could now change, and may even give us a more or less clear release window. Leaker eXtas1s (the same leaker who leaked Kojima Productions' Overdose project last year) has now reported from Exputer that Armored Core 6 will be released between September and October 2023, and that we shouldn't expect the recently announced Elden Ring DLC "Shadow of the Eldtree" before then.

"Sources have now revealed that the developers have planned a release window that falls between September and October for Armored Core 6. Unless further internally delayed, there are more chances for the title to launch in late September rather than getting pushed to sometime in October.

Additionally, it was disclosed to me that FromSoftware wants to get Armored Core 6 out before releasing the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring."

Although as always we will have to wait for From Software to confirm this leak, we can give this window a lot of credibility, as it ensures a good release date in the second half of the year, which still has a lot of gaps to fill in the calendar.