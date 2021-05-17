Rumour: Arkane is working on a Vampire-related RPG

You're watching Advertisements

Despite being bought by Microsoft in March (it was a part of the Bethesda/ZeniMax purchase), the next game coming from Arkane Studios is ironically enough the PlayStation time-exclusive Deathloop. Arkane Studios is a big developer though and besides the original Lyon studio, there is also one in Austin.

According to the Resetera detectives, they are currently working on something that is a fantasy RPG with vampires in it. The same source says it will be revealed with a trailer during E3 and then released sometimes during spring 2022.

While this is of course an unconfirmed rumour, it's worth pointing out that we reported back in January that LinkedIn-listings revealed that they are in fact working on a fantasy AAA title. We have to admit the combination of Arkane, fantasy, RPG and vampires tickles our fancy - but what do you think of all this?