Rumour: Apple to release new AirPods and AirPods Max later this year

It looks like it could be a really tricky year for Apple fans, as according to reliable rumours, two major new launches are planned by the company when it comes to its audio products. Namely, the ever-popular AirPods that will get a fourth version and an updated model of the luxury headphones AirPods Max.

AirPods 4 are said to have an upgraded fit, increased sound quality and a charging case with USB-C. The gossip about the new Max model mentions new colour choices and USB-C, but not much more, but we can always hope that a new and better case is on the way as well. In addition to this, AirPods Pro are also said to be on the way with a third version. But not until 2025.

Do you use Apple's headphones and if so, which ones?

