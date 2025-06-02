Rumour: Apple to develop its own "dedicated gaming app"

HQ

Apple is wading into the waters of game launchers, it seems. In the near future, it is expected that the tech giant will be announcing its own "dedicated gaming app," which will differ from the Apple App Store.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning on launching an app that will serve as a launcher as well as giving players access to in-game achievements, leaderboards, and other activities. The Mac version of the app will also apparently be able to locate games installed outside of the App Store.

While this might offer another option for Mac players on how they organise and launch their games, it seems unlikely that Apple will be able to compete with Steam or even the Epic Games Store with its new launcher.

But, as Apple continues its endeavours into gaming, perhaps we'll soon be eating our words. What do you think?

