Rumour: Apple iPhone 15 Pro line could be pricier than expected

If you've been saving up your pennies to buy a new iPhone later this year, it might be worth putting a bit of extra cash to the side if you plan on exploring the Pro range of devices. Because analyst Tim Long (thanks, Apple Hub) has reported that the iPhone 15 Pro systems could be retailing for up to $200 more than that of the 14 Pro models.

Specifically, it's noted that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will retail for $799 and $899, respectively, which is the same as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at launch last year. The Pros, however, are different.

It's mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro will clock in at $1,099 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come in at $1,299. This is $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max cost at launch in 2022.

We'll know more for certain in the coming weeks, as it is thought that Apple will fully unveil the iPhone 15 line-up in early September.