Rumour: Apple AirPower lives again and supports Apple Watch

You know it as Apple AirPower, but Apple calls it C68, and images have been leaked by tech analyst Jon Prosse on Twitter that suggest that the tech could be about to make a comeback.

The good news is that the tech is still being worked on and the charging pad will support Apple Watch, something that has been a huge problem for Apple in the past. The images Prosser has got his hands on also show AirPods Pro being charged simultaneously with the Watch.

And then, to our surprise, it doesn't connect via a lightning cable but is presumed to be a USB-C instead. This makes sense as Apple seems to be abandoning its proprietary standard for USB-C.

The AirPower was semi-officially cancelled over a year ago, mostly due to overheating issues as Apple wants something that can charge your phone, watch and in-ears all at the same time.