Rumour: Another major takeover in the making

January is usually a pretty slow month in the world of video games, but 2022 seems to have missed that memo. First Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard two weeks ago for a whopping $68.7 billion, and yesterday Sony announced they are buying Bungie for $3.6 billion.

This should mean things are slowing down now, right? Well, according to the Venture Beat editor Jeff Grubb, who has been known to hint several spectacular scoops in the past, this might not be the case. In a special episode of his podcast were Sony and Bungie was discussed, Grubb says he has "heard some rumblings that we can't talk about", with his guest Mike Minotti (Venture Beat colleague) adding that this deal "would be on the bigger side".

What this could be all about is currently unknown, but it sure does sound like a publisher might be picked up if true. We don't know if it is Microsoft, Sony or another company involved - but after these last few weeks, we aren't ruling out anything.

