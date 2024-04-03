Rumour: Another Hellraiser film is in the works

It may come as no surprise, but Hellraiser as a film franchise is far from dead. Because even though the reboot was a bit of a flop, there are plans for a sequel - something its producer Keith Levine confirmed in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations. I can't exactly say where we're at in those conversations, but Bruckner is involved in those conversations and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world"

"A lot of brainpower going into crafting the Cenobite design, figuring out how we're going to pull them off, and we learned so much. And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent"

"So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that's something we're definitely hard at work on, and hope we will have more news soon"

Hopefully this means that Jamie Clayton will be given the chance to reprise the role of Pinhead, one of the few bright spots in the entire film. But first and foremost, The Blob is the focus of director David Bruckner, unless he lets someone else take over the responsibility for the Hellraiser sequel, that is.

What do you hope to see in the next Hellraiser film?