Rumour: Another credible source says Sony is making a portable PlayStation 5

Microsoft has long been rumoured to be working on a portable Xbox, which they basically confirmed the other week. Recently, the same rumours have been circulating about Sony, which is said to be working on a portable console that can run PlayStation 5 titles.

At the time, the source was Bloomberg, which can be considered quite credible, and now another heavyweight is adding fuel to the fire. This time it's Digital Foundry expert John Linneman who in a Direct Weekly stream says:

"What's interesting about this is we actually heard about this handheld some months ago from a couple of sources specifically. So, we're not in the business of leaking things, but it's interesting that this finally sort of started to make its rounds because it just sort of confirmed what we had seen and heard off the record about this existing."

It's worth noting that both Microsoft's and Sony's portable devices are stated to be a few years off, so keep expectations in check. There are no official confirmations either, although it doesn't get much more credible than this from unconfirmed sources.