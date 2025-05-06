Rumour: An unannounced Naughty Dog single-player game has been cancelled

HQ

A lot of projects have been canned at Sony studios in recent times. With the shift away from live-service dominance, we saw The Last of Us' multiplayer spin-off cancelled, for example. And now, it seems another Naughty Dog game may not see the light of day.

According to insider DanielRPK, a new single-player release from The Last of Us studio has been cancelled. We don't have any particular details on what the game was, as it seems it was in its early stages before being canned.

Apparently, another game has been in development for three years at Naughty Dog, coming from Marvel's Avengers director Shaun Escayg. Of course, the main attraction for Naughty Dog right now is still Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the game it unveiled last year and is the only game from the studio properly revealed to us.