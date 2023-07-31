Rumour: An Oblivion remake is in the works

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion might be getting a remake from Virtuos Games Paris, according to a new leak.

The leak comes from Reddit, which might at first raise suspicion, but apparently the user who made the now-deleted post has been verified as a former Virtuos employee. According to the leak, the remake could be out as soon as late 2024 or early 2025.

It's unknown whether this is a remaster or fully fledged remake, though, as Virtuos is allegedly still in the decision-making process around that matter. There is another big remake project for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the works, which seeks to put the entire game into Skyrim.

