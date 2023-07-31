Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Rumour: An Oblivion remake is in the works

With a release date reportedly targeting late 2024 or early 2025.

HQ

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion might be getting a remake from Virtuos Games Paris, according to a new leak.

The leak comes from Reddit, which might at first raise suspicion, but apparently the user who made the now-deleted post has been verified as a former Virtuos employee. According to the leak, the remake could be out as soon as late 2024 or early 2025.

It's unknown whether this is a remaster or fully fledged remake, though, as Virtuos is allegedly still in the decision-making process around that matter. There is another big remake project for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in the works, which seeks to put the entire game into Skyrim.

Would you play an Oblivion remake?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

