Rumour: Among Us coming to PlayStation on August 31

As you probably already know, Among Us is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox this year, but so far, no release date has been announced. Now the account Playstation Game Size at Twitter has noticed that a PlayStation Store database entry has the game pinpoint for a August 31 release.

This is a Tuesday, which is a common day for game launches, and would probably also means we could look forward to the Xbox version around the same time (which is also included with Xbox Game Pass). Among Us is currently one of the most played games in the world, so we expect there will be quite a few from PlayStation and Xbox trying this one when given the opportunity.