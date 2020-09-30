Rumour: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X will launch October 20

You're watching Advertisements

According to known overclocker, and inventor of the fantastic ClockTuner for Ryzen, a simple voltage regulation software that increases performance of Ryzen chips with 10%, the new AMD chips will be available on October 20.

It came out as a tweet where Yuri Bubliy, also known as 1usmus, stated that the Ryzen 5000 series, featuring 5950X, 5900X, 5800X, and 5700X, will be available before the end of the month.

Several benchmarks of the 5800X have already revealed what looks like a 15% performance over the Intel i9 10900K. There's no word on the 5959X and the 5600X, but these are expected to launch later this year.

The new Radeon RX6000 graphics cards are also mentioned, and set are for November 15-20.