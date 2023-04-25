Rumour: AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could appear at Computex

HQ

According to Igor's Lab, at Computex this year we could get a look at AMD's Radeon RX 7600 and Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti.

Even if both GPUs do make an appearance, according to their reported specs, we shouldn't be expecting them to compete. The RX 7600 is set to be a card aiming for the lower end consumers, as it utilises the RDNA 2 chip which was also found in the RX 6600.

On the other end of things, Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti is instead aiming to be more of a mid-tier performer, which means that the RX 6600 is more comparable to the RTX 4060. Hopefully, we'll see some more concrete information at Computex.