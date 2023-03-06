Rumour: Amazon wants to reboot Poltergeist and RoboCop

HQ

Last year, Amazon opened up its huge wallet and bought the movie studio MGM along with all its intellectual properties (including classics like James Bond and Rocky, but also newer things like The Handmaid's Tale). This was a neat little deal worth around $8.5 billion and now they're keen to cash in on their investment. Something that was discussed in great detail during the podcast The Hot Mic where reporter Jeff Sneider, via his insider contacts, revealed which of MGM's many brands Amazon is most keen to reboot or otherwise shoot sequels on.

These unsurprisingly include Stargate, The Thomas Crown Affair, Legally Blonde, Rocky, Poltergeist and RoboCop. Several of these projects was already known to be in some kind of pre-production phase, and one example of this is that Neill Blomkamp was supposedly being involved in RoboCop Returns. A project that has since run out of steam due to lack of time for those involved. Similarly, Resse Witherspoon has said she is willing to do a third Legally Blonde and Rocky producer Irwin Winkler has opened up about both more Creed films as well as a Drago spin-off.

So it's probably more about "when" rather than "if" when it comes to sequels and reboots of these brands, and who knows. In the right hands, something good could definitely come of it all.

What do you think of all these sequels and reboots, is there any director who could do the classics justice and at the same time introduce a bit of their own spin on it all?