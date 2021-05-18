Rumour: Amazon plans $9 billion offer to buy MGM

Amazon started off as a regular online store, and has come a very long way since then. Today, they are spreading out in to most pop cultural areas and have a very popular movie streaming service in Amazon Prime.
According Variety, Amazon are now planning on strengthen their movie services by acquiring MGM, something they will make a $9 billion offer for. By doing so, franchises like James Bond, Robocop, The Handmaid's Tale, Stargate, The Hobbit, Rocky/Creed and many more would end up being owned by Amazon.
MGM is actively looking to sell, and we currently do not know of any other companies being interested.
Loading next content