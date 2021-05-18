Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: Amazon plans $9 billion offer to buy MGM

It would see franchises such as James Bond, The Hobbit, and Robocop being owned by Amazon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Amazon started off as a regular online store, and has come a very long way since then. Today, they are spreading out in to most pop cultural areas and have a very popular movie streaming service in Amazon Prime.

According Variety, Amazon are now planning on strengthen their movie services by acquiring MGM, something they will make a $9 billion offer for. By doing so, franchises like James Bond, Robocop, The Handmaid's Tale, Stargate, The Hobbit, Rocky/Creed and many more would end up being owned by Amazon.

MGM is actively looking to sell, and we currently do not know of any other companies being interested.

Rumour: Amazon plans billion offer to buy MGM


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy