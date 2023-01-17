Rumour: Amazon fires Jeremy Clarkson

HQ

The end is near. At least for Jeremy Clarkson and his shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm if we are to believe our sources at Variety who now announce that Amazon has decided to sack the legendary, British presenter. This comes in the wake of several months of controversy surrounding (mainly) Meghan Markle, who Clarkson shared opinions about in an article in The Sun newspaper.

"I hate [Meghan Markle]...I hate her on a cellular level...At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."

It's hardly the first time Clarkson has found himself in hot water and, as some of you may recall, he was also sacked from the BBC after rumours about how he treated his TV team very badly. The future of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm is therefore extremely bleak and Amazon, according to the aforementioned source, will not be broadcasting any more of the programmes beyond what has already been recorded. In other words, 2024 will be the last year for the respective programmes if nothing new happens.

What do you think of Clarkson and his outburst, funny or over the top? Is Amazon doing the right thing here?