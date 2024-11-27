Rumour: All future Mortal Kombat 1 expansions have been cancelled

HQ

In the span of less than nine months, fighting fans had a really nice period from May 2023 to January 2024, when Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 were released.

All of these were great, but it seems that Mortal Kombat 1 was the one that had the hardest time keeping its audience. It introduced a major gameplay innovation called Kameos with sidekicks that could be called in during matches, which didn't entirely convince the fighting community.

Now, a well-known Mortal Kombat leaker with a proven track record, FateUnknown, reports that the Khaos Reigns expansion (which featured a new campaign, classic characters, and guest appearances from the likes of Ghost Face and T-1000) has been a commercial disappointment for NetherRealm Studios and Warner. Although it's not proof, it seems to be true considering that it can already be bought for half price during the Black Friday sales (a measly two months after its release).

As a consequence, FateUnknown now writes that a second planned story expansion to the game has been cancelled along with Kombat Pack 3. He does, however, write that any finished content may be released, but he is not sure about this.

NetherRealm Studios is already working on their next game, a project they initiated three years ago. Most likely is perhaps a new Injustice to provide synergy with James Gunn's new DC universe, but that's pure speculation. If future DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 is cancelled, it should provide more resources for the studio's next project, whatever it is.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.