Rumour: Aliens: Fireteam Elite sequel leaked

HQ

Third-person coo-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite is reportedly getting a sequel. As per information that has been circulating on Reddit, a sequel currently codenamed Project Macondo is in the works, and could release in Q3 2025.

As per the game's leaked information, apparently there will be some changes made in the sequel. Fixed characters will be given to the players, with their own unique skillset and abilities. Also, a new game mode called Annihilation will be added, which is a spin on the original's horde mode.

No microtransactions are currently planned, and an 8-12 hour campaign is set to be included as well. Of course, take your prescribed pinch of salt here with these rumours, as nothing official has come out yet.