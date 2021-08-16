Rumour: Alan Wake 2 has entered full production

HQ

There have been a lot or rumors from good sources (we even have our own on this) lately that Alan Wake 2 might be in fact be under development at Remedy, with Epic Games as publisher. Now it seems like it might have entered full production and might not even be too far off in the future.

The Finnish developer recently shared their financial results for the first six months of 2021 and it says that "Remedy's AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production". Of course, this project could be something else than a sequel to Alan Wake, even if there are signs pointing in that direction.

Regardless, we have a Remedy title that has reached full production and that is never a negative no matter how you look at it.