Rumour: Ahsoka Season 2 has been greenlit

It seems like the Ahsoka series has been enough of a hit on Disney+ ever since it started a few months ago, because now Disney leaker MyTimeToShineHello has taken to X to state that Ahsoka has been given the greenlight to return for a follow-up outing.

It's unclear the timeline that will be set for the show and how the Mandoverse, if you will, will continue to expand while Rosario Dawson's live-action version of the Jedi is trapped very, very far away following the conclusion of the first season. With Ahsoka being on a crash course with Thrawn, hopefully this means that it won't be too long until we get to see the dual-Lightsaber-wielding character back on the streamer.

What were your thoughts on the first season of Ahsoka, and are you excited for more adventures with the character?