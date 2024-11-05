Rumour: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is coming to PlayStation

HQ

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently stated during the company's latest quarterly report that the focus on releasing games for more formats (mainly PlayStation and Switch) would continue in the future, but he also added that they need exclusive games as well.

Now we may have a clue as to which Xbox Game Studios title we can look forward to for Sony's console next. It has come to our attention via Reddit that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition users The Finrod Felegund and TheHobbalution have PlayStation logos next to their names, and that these are authentic.

We recall that the trustworthy The Verge editor Tom Warren suggested over the summer that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition would be on its way to Sony's console - and there are now indications that this is true.

Is this something you hope for yourself? If you want to know more about Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, we recommend our review.