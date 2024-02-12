Rumour: After divorce from EA, FIFA may be courting 2K to continue developing football titles

HQ

Let's take this with even greater caution than we usually recommend, but it looks like the football title scene could be set to expand even further. Right now we already have the duel of titans that is eFootball 2024 and EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts' first title without the FIFA name and the collaboration with the international body. It seemed that, after all this time without announcing its alliance with a new studio to work with, FIFA would leave the video game scene for good, but that may not be the case.

According to a tweet from well-known leaker Kurakasis, the insider may be hinting that FIFA and 2K Games are working together on a new football IP.

There's no confirmation, nor has it been confirmed that 2K and FIFA have reached any agreement, but would you like to see a FIFA 2K at some point in the future?