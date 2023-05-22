Rumour: AEW: Fight Forever launches late next month

HQ

We knew AEW: Fight Forever wasn't too far off considering that the Xbox Achievements were recently leaked and an ESRB rating was revealed. Despite all signs pointing toward a premiere fairly soon for the pro-wrestling title, we still don't have a firm release date, but it seems like a French reseller has taken care of that.

During the weekend, Just for Games added the date June 27 to the AEW: Fight Forever store page. This is a Tuesday, which is a common day for game releases, so it's unlikely to be a placeholder.

If it turns out to be correct, we can probably expect an information blowout during Summer Game Fest on June 8, and possibly also Sony's event on Wednesday this week or Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11. We also think Yuke's and THQ Nordic should hurry up and tell us more officially while there are still things that haven't been revealed yet.

Do you prefer AEW or WWE?