Rumour: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release could be announced soon

There are cases in which a launch can be greatly favoured or greatly affected by the state of the world at the time. There are positive cases, such as the success (far beyond expectations) of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game came out in the midst of confinement during the pandemic and helped millions of people cope during those days, as well as boosting Nintendo Switch sales to new segments of the population.

But there are other cases where a release coincides with an event that can affect both it and the publishing company's own image, as was the case with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the then-imminent release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game was set for release on 8 April 2022, but was delayed indefinitely until we could see how the war in Ukraine evolved. And while there were some lucky ones who were able to play the game a while ago, the rest of us are still waiting for news about its future release. Well, now we have data suggesting that we could see the game this year.

A thread on Famiboards has apparently highlighted changes to the game's eShop website, with a "new NSUID attached". As explained in the same post, a new NSUID means that "pre-orders will go live at some point in the future".

In addition, advertisements for the updated Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp have been found online, including sites such as Amazon Mexico, Amazon Canada, Walmart, Best Buy and EB Games (thanks, My Nintendo News).

Still looking forward to playing these new versions of Advance Wars?