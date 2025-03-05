Rumour: Activision to abandon plans for Warzone 3 if Verdansk fails in Warzone 2

HQ

One of the most notorious names in the world of Call of Duty leaks is without a doubt TheGhostOfHope. This individual has leaked tons of information in the past about Call of Duty titles, including upcoming Zombies plans and also information about the original Call of Duty: Warzone all the way back in 2020. Now, they're back at it with a blowout batch of information about the future of Call of Duty.

The latest post claims that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV (the 2026 Call of Duty title) is being developed with plans to finally leave behind last-gen consoles, making it a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console exclusive. It's said to be featuring an overhauled engine that will fix many of the issues that affected Modern Warfare II's cluttered presentation, have a more traditional user interface that is even more streamlined that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and that it's also being built using developer kits for the next Xbox device, suggesting that this hardware could be coming sooner than expected.

The big bit of news is that the ongoing woes of Warzone 2.0 is seemingly starting to affect Activision's choices for the franchise looking to the future, as the leaker notes that "if Verdansk fails to return current/returning players" when it arrives in Warzone 2.0 soon, then there will not be a "Warzone 3".

Do you think these rumoured changes will be good for the future of Call of Duty? It is worth remembering that while TheGhostOfHope has a strong track record, none of this is official until we hear word directly from the mouth of Activision.